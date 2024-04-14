SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,069,028.05 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,203.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43.
- On Thursday, February 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,372,164.05.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $281,367.20.
SentinelOne Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76.
Institutional Trading of SentinelOne
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
