SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,069,028.05 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,203.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43.

On Thursday, February 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,372,164.05.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $281,367.20.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

