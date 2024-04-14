Barclays Trims Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Target Price to $46.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RCI

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,709,377,000 after buying an additional 4,405,888 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954,351 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $594,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rogers Communications by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $520,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,306 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.