Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE RRC opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Boston Partners lifted its position in Range Resources by 1,858.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 143.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Range Resources by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,582,000 after acquiring an additional 746,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,049,000 after acquiring an additional 693,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.