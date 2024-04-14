Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RWT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $753.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

