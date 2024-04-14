CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.82.

Shares of CAVA opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $71.60.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

