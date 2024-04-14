MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,926,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,370 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $210,645.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,663.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,926,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 811,058 shares of company stock valued at $68,674,574 in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after acquiring an additional 153,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after acquiring an additional 253,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.64. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $104.59.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 11.93%. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

