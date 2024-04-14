Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells 59,925 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43.

CP opened at C$118.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The firm has a market cap of C$110.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3864556 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.19.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

