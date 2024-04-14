Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $3,977,745.24 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36.

BeiGene Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $141.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.93. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $272.49.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BeiGene by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.70.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

