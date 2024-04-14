Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) is one of 978 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cadrenal Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cadrenal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadrenal Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadrenal Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors 6001 18087 43547 911 2.57

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cadrenal Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cadrenal Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 748.07%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 76.11%. Given Cadrenal Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cadrenal Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -128.67% -117.76% Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors -2,647.77% -222.07% -28.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -$8.36 million -0.60 Cadrenal Therapeutics Competitors $2.18 billion $154.75 million -4.61

Cadrenal Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cadrenal Therapeutics. Cadrenal Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cadrenal Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.