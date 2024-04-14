Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $41.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

CERE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

CERE stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,660.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $89,767.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,058,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,660.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,302,367 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.