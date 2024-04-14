FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.22.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

