PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

PD opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $223,125.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,967 shares of company stock valued at $424,587. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

