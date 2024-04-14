Barclays Initiates Coverage on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $214.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.05.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $206.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.00. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.93. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $965,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

