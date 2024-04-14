S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $464.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $464.22.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,796,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,243,000 after acquiring an additional 339,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $417.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $338.92 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

