Needham & Company LLC Raises Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $400.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 4.1 %

AXON stock opened at $310.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.