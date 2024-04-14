Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $145.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNI. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.52.

CNI opened at $128.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 11,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $10,428,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

