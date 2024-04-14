Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $983.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,004,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,278,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

