Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $983.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.90.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
