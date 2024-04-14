BTIG Research Trims DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Target Price to $11.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

Get DocGo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DocGo

DocGo Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $339.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). DocGo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.