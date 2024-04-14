DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

