Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $173.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASND opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

