Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) vs. Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Enovix -2,800.51% -77.74% -41.01%

Risk & Volatility

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

31.9% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Enovix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunrise New Energy and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovix 0 1 5 0 2.83

Enovix has a consensus price target of $28.29, suggesting a potential upside of 286.95%. Given Enovix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Enovix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 0.53 -$22.40 million N/A N/A Enovix $7.64 million 161.14 -$214.07 million ($1.53) -4.78

Sunrise New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats Enovix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

