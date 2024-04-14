TD Cowen Trims J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Target Price to $140.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SJM. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.47.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SJM
J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.2 %
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.
Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker
In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J. M. Smucker
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.