Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $262.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $262.24 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $221.81 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

