JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $7.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACRE. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 0.7 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

ACRE opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $382.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -138.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

