enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) versus Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enVVeno Medical N/A -70.17% -64.68% Intelligent Bio Solutions -544.63% -266.16% -96.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares enVVeno Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$23.52 million ($1.92) -2.60 Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 6.85 -$10.63 million ($106.15) -0.03

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical. enVVeno Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

34.7% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for enVVeno Medical and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

enVVeno Medical beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

