Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $19.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 236.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.