Contrasting Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital $4.70 billion 1.75 $501.56 million $4.41 16.38

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle West Capital 0 7 4 0 2.36

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clearway Energy and Pinnacle West Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus price target of $72.91, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital 10.68% 8.02% 2.08%

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats Clearway Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables. The company also owns and maintains transmission and distribution substations; and owns energy storage facilities. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

