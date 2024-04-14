Financial Contrast: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) vs. Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Weyerhaeuser and Elme Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 4 2 0 2.33 Elme Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.32%. Elme Communities has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elme Communities pays out -118.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Elme Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Elme Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 10.93% 7.36% 4.37% Elme Communities -23.25% -4.41% -2.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Elme Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.67 billion 3.16 $839.00 million $1.15 28.90 Elme Communities $227.91 million 5.73 -$52.98 million ($0.61) -24.36

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Elme Communities on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

