Analysts Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) PT at $154.15

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $245.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.19 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.15.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 234,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,014.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 234,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,014.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,698.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,539 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,776. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,653,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,434,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

