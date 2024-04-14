Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $721,180. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

