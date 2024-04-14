Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Price Target at $176.29

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.01. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $183.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

