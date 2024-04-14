VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 119,914 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 133.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.