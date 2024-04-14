PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

