Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.59.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
