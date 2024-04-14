Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 871.6% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 332,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 298,096 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at $389,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 506.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

