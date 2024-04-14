ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IMGN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 3,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

