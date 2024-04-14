Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 531,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 744.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 441,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

See Also

