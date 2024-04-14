MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 53,963 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

