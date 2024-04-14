KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.11.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $72.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,021 shares of company stock worth $24,954,977 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

