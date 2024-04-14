StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Down 1.9 %
ONVO stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Organovo has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.