Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.71.

Several research firms have commented on SUN. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,081,000 after buying an additional 275,875 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.58%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

