Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.71.
Several research firms have commented on SUN. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sunoco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sunoco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.58%.
Sunoco Company Profile
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.
Read More
