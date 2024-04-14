QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QNST

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in QuinStreet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 840,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 2.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in QuinStreet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after acquiring an additional 87,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.