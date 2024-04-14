The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after buying an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.