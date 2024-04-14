The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

AAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Aaron’s stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $225.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 625.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

