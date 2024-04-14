Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives $38.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGY. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 6.66.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,938.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi Zeevi acquired 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 194,807 shares of company stock worth $2,012,373 in the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 43.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

