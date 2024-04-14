Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $335.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $270.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.16.

SPOT opened at $300.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.88. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $313.16.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

