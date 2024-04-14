Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Decreases By 25.7%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 696,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Verano from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Verano alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verano

Verano Trading Down 6.6 %

VRNOF opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.58. Verano has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $7.08.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Verano had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $237.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verano will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Verano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.