Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

