AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

AudioEye stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.36.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in AudioEye by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AudioEye by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

