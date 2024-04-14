Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Earns “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

