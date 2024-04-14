AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $87.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $67.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.20 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.36.

AppLovin Stock Down 3.4 %

AppLovin stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

